Berks

Greater Berks Food Bank to offer food distributions to government workers

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 03:58 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 03:58 PM EST

The Greater Berks Food Bank is offering food distributions in Berks and Schuylkill Counties to serve government workers affected by the shutdown. 

The distributions include a box of non-perishable items, fresh foods and frozen foods. 

Government workers must show a federal employee ID to participate. 

If you are planning to attend, pre-register by contacting Jasmine Rodriguez at 610-926-5802 ext. 207.

The deadline for registration is Friday, Jan. 25.

The Berks County Distribution is Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Berks Food Bank. The Schuylkill County Distribution is Thursday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Billie Payne Community Center.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 69 closings or delays active.

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:53 PM

  • W 5 mph
  • -1°
  • 89%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers

West Lawn UMC offers free meals for unpaid government workers

Reading School Board receives tax recommendation

Reading School Board receives tax recommendation

Royals suffer 3rd straight loss

Royals suffer 3rd straight loss

Reading auditor announces retirement

Reading auditor announces retirement

Amber Alert for abducted teen canceled

Amber Alert for abducted teen canceled

Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom

Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom

One Tank Trip: Sensory Engineering at Goggleworks
69 News

One Tank Trip: Sensory Engineering at Goggleworks

Man charged in theft of gas station cash registers
69 News

Man charged in theft of gas station cash registers

2 injured after driver repeatedly slams into car, building

2 injured after driver repeatedly slams into car, building

New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
69 News

New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease

2019 Fire + Ice Fest to be dedicated to John Slifko

2019 Fire + Ice Fest to be dedicated to John Slifko

Goats escape shed fire in Cumru Twp.
69 News

Goats escape shed fire in Cumru Twp.

Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T

Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T

Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee
Tim Ford | 69 News

Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee

Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire

Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire

Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks
69 News

Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks

RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs

RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs

Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license
69 News

Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license

Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks
69 News

Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks

Police respond to overturned car in Reading
69 News

Police respond to overturned car in Reading

McDonald's in St. Lawrence under construction for remodel
69 News

McDonald's in St. Lawrence under construction for remodel

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term
69 News

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term

Police: String of thefts in Berks believed to be connected

Police: String of thefts in Berks believed to be connected

Berks man pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 on Route 30

Berks man pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 on Route 30

Police look to identify man who robbed Turkey Hill

Police look to identify man who robbed Turkey Hill

Mayor's vetoes stand after Reading City Council vote
69 News

Mayor's vetoes stand after Reading City Council vote

Berks Olivet Boys & Girls Club receives award for theatre program
freeimages.com

Berks Olivet Boys & Girls Club receives award for theatre program

Water main break closes N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Water main break closes N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg

Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
69 News

Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction

Food banks watching shutdown closely

Food banks watching shutdown closely

Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death

Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death

RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township

RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township

Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall

Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall

Police seek man in connection with fatal Reading shooting
69 News

Police seek man in connection with fatal Reading shooting

Fire destroys mobile home in Centre Township
69 News

Fire destroys mobile home in Centre Township

Fleetwood Bank CEO named director of Philadelphia Fed Board
69 News

Fleetwood Bank CEO named director of Philadelphia Fed Board

Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

Exeter Township man gifted with wheelchair after previous one stolen
69 News

Exeter Township man gifted with wheelchair after previous one stolen

400 homes without water after main break in Ontelauenee Twp.
69 News

400 homes without water after main break in Ontelauenee Twp.

Gov. Wolf names new member from Berks to Judicial Conduct Board
69 News

Gov. Wolf names new member from Berks to Judicial Conduct Board

NYPD: Berks landfill search officially a homicide investigation
69 News

NYPD: Berks landfill search officially a homicide investigation

ARL extends code blue for animals in Reading

ARL extends code blue for animals in Reading

Peter J. Camiel Plaza on PA Turnpike unable to dispense fuel
69 News

Peter J. Camiel Plaza on PA Turnpike unable to dispense fuel

Albright College to 'right-size' tuition
Zach DeWever/69 News

Albright College to 'right-size' tuition

Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges

Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges

Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home
69 News

Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home

Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222
69 News

Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

Police go above and beyond to help partially blind man who had wheelchair stolen

Police go above and beyond to help partially blind man who had wheelchair stolen

Berks County Eagles fans hoping team marches over Saints

Berks County Eagles fans hoping team marches over Saints