Greater Berks Food Bank to offer food distributions to government workers

The Greater Berks Food Bank is offering food distributions in Berks and Schuylkill Counties to serve government workers affected by the shutdown.

The distributions include a box of non-perishable items, fresh foods and frozen foods.

Government workers must show a federal employee ID to participate.

If you are planning to attend, pre-register by contacting Jasmine Rodriguez at 610-926-5802 ext. 207.

The deadline for registration is Friday, Jan. 25.

The Berks County Distribution is Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Berks Food Bank. The Schuylkill County Distribution is Thursday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Billie Payne Community Center.