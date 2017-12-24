Hamburg High School student reported missing

HAMBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for a 16-year-old Hamburg Area High School student reported missing by her family.

Ally Jaymes Heckman was reported missing Friday.

Heckman's mother said she was last seen at Hamburg Area High School around 8:15 a.m.

She said school officials told her her daughter appeared to have walked out of the school.

State Police Hamburg confirmed there is an investigation into her whereabouts.

If you have any information about Heckman's location, contact State Police.