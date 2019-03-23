HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build

Ever since Ty Pennington and his Extreme Makeover Home Edition rolled into town back in 2010 to remodel a Tilden Township home, folks in Berks County have kept that makeover spirit going with a new build in Berks to a deserving family every year.

The Restoring Hope Foundation's Laurie Grube joined WFMZ anchors Bo Koltnow and Karin Mallett to discuss previous builds, the families who have received builds, and some things they do to raise funds.

The Restoring Hope Foundation was formed as a Pennsylvania non-profit choosing one working, middle class family every year. In September, they completed their eighth home renovation project. The RHF has no paid staff. All monetary donations received go directly to the build.

They are unique in that they are aimed at working, middle-class people with a special need. The builds are scheduled to start at the end of the first week of September. The 2019 build will start on the evening of Sept. 5 and go through the 13th. On the 14th, the family will be brought back to see their new home. This will be the ninth build.

"We're looking forward to doing it again," said Grube.