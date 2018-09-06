Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen
READING, Pa. - The kitchen at the Hope Rescue Mission in Reading is a busy place.
"We feed anywhere from 100 to 150 people each meal, breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Cynthia Battle, the mission's kitchen manager.
But after decades of use, the ovens will be turned off when a $500,000 overhaul begins around mid-October.
"It's an enormous undertaking, but we do need lots and lots of help," Battle explained.
When this phase of construction begins, the decades-old current kitchen will be ripped up and moved to what is currently a portion of the dining room area.
"We hope once the remodel is done, to make it more comfortable for volunteers and allow more volunteers to be in the kitchen at one time," said Hillary Detwiler, volunteer coordinator for Hope Rescue Mission.
Before more volunteers can use the new kitchen, staff members at the Hope Rescue Mission are looking for anyone and everyone to help in what could be a day-to-day, week-to-week supplemental cooking process.
"Some organizations or communities might want to get together and make meals, because we are still going to be operating, maybe not up to our standards, but we're still going to be feeding the homeless," Battle said.
Not to mention, construction is set to start during the mission's busiest time.
"In October, November, we start what is called "Code Blue," and that's when we get more and more and more," Battle explained.
Officials said they hope anyone who can help make meals, or anyone who knows of some available kitchen space, will contact them.
