Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall
READING, Pa. - Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan will be setting up a district office in Reading.
Officials announced Houlahan's office will be located on the second floor at City Hall.
Houlahan visited Reading last month to tour potential locations.
She told 69 News she wants to have an office in Berks County so people have a local place where they can get information and ask questions.
Officials said Houlahan's office will be staffed full-time.
