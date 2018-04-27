Humane Society seeking foster homes for sheltered kittens

READING, Pa. - The Humane Society of Berks County is putting out a plea for help.

The shelter is seeking foster homes for kittens. The Humane Society said from now until November is 'kitten season,' and fosters are needed to take in cats.

The shelter said fosters don't need to have experience. Almost anyone can do it.

"So, I would say if you feel like you have the love in your heart, you have at least a room you can separate your other pets from, if you have them, and you have flexibility, then to contact the Humane Society," said Donna Yarri, who fosters cats.