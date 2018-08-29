Inside Out/Vote art project takes shape outside GoggleWorks

69 News

READING, Pa. - A nationwide voter registration drive has hit the road, making its first stop in Berks County.

Make the Road Pennsylvania helped to launch the Inside Out/Vote public art project at the GoggleWorks in Reading's Entertainment Square on Wednesday.

The two-day stop in Reading aims to "reimagine civic engagement by unleashing the voice of America's youth through art."

It's one of 20 such stops being planned across the country ahead of the midterm elections, with the goal of providing local voter registration groups with a unique platform to "register, energize and empower young voters."

All are invited to step inside the Inside Out photo truck from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to have their picture taken. It will then be wheat pasted to the outside of the GoggleWorks for public viewing over the next few months.

The project's other stops across the country include Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.