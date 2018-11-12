J.B. Hunt donates $1,000 of school supplies to Penn-Bern Elementary

BERNVILLE, Pa. - A J.B. Hunt truck driver is donating $1,000 worth of school supplies to Penn-Bern Elementary.

As part of J.B. Hunt's Adopt-a-Class program, Frankie Borrelli, who has a son at Penn-Bern Elementary, will deliver the school supplies in person to the elementary school.

Students will tour Borrelli's truck and have a pizza party during the event.

J.B. Hunt's adopt-a-class program focuses on giving back to schools across the country. Drivers were asked to nominate their children or grandchildren's classrooms to receive supplies. The company selected 22 classrooms nationwide.