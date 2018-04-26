Jefferson man after car slams into home: 'People, slow down' Jefferson man after car slams into home: 'People, slow down' Jim Vasil | 69 News Jim Vasil | 69 News Jim Vasil | 69 News Tim Lind | 69 News Video

Related story Car hits porch in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - Stephen Usher and his wife have lived in a home in the 500 block of New Schaefferstown Road in Jefferson Township for nearly six years.

He described for 69 News on Thursday a harrowing ordeal involving a car that ended up on its roof and on his porch just as the family sat down for dinner the night before.

"Scary... scary," Usher recalled. "We were sitting there a couple minutes talking and, all of a sudden, she said, 'What's that?' We heard this loud crash.That's when I saw the car on the roof."

Their dog, Abbey, was mere yards away.

"She could have been there, and when the car was coming at her, she could have ran like heck," said Usher.

Pennsylvania State Police are still piecing together what happened.

"Vehicle was traveling westbound for a wide, sweeping curve, wasn't able to make the curve," said PSP Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer for Reading-based Troop L. "Went off the road, hit a tree, bolder and ended up on its roof."

The four people in the car, two 19-year-old women and two 18-year-old men, were hurt. State police said two of them were not wearing seat belts.

"Passenger in the front had serious injuries, and the backseat passenger had minor injuries," Beohm said.

The homeowner said a container of alcohol was found at the scene.

"We're looking at alcohol as a reason for the crash," Beohm explained.

Meanwhile, Stephen Usher has a simple request for drivers near his home.

"People, slow down," he said.

One of the 18-year-old victims was last reported to be in critical condition at Reading Hospital.