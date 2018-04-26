Jefferson man after car slams into home: 'People, slow down'
1 of 4 people in car seriously injured, police say
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - Stephen Usher and his wife have lived in a home in the 500 block of New Schaefferstown Road in Jefferson Township for nearly six years.
He described for 69 News on Thursday a harrowing ordeal involving a car that ended up on its roof and on his porch just as the family sat down for dinner the night before.
"Scary... scary," Usher recalled. "We were sitting there a couple minutes talking and, all of a sudden, she said, 'What's that?' We heard this loud crash.That's when I saw the car on the roof."
Their dog, Abbey, was mere yards away.
"She could have been there, and when the car was coming at her, she could have ran like heck," said Usher.
Pennsylvania State Police are still piecing together what happened.
"Vehicle was traveling westbound for a wide, sweeping curve, wasn't able to make the curve," said PSP Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer for Reading-based Troop L. "Went off the road, hit a tree, bolder and ended up on its roof."
The four people in the car, two 19-year-old women and two 18-year-old men, were hurt. State police said two of them were not wearing seat belts.
"Passenger in the front had serious injuries, and the backseat passenger had minor injuries," Beohm said.
The homeowner said a container of alcohol was found at the scene.
"We're looking at alcohol as a reason for the crash," Beohm explained.
Meanwhile, Stephen Usher has a simple request for drivers near his home.
"People, slow down," he said.
One of the 18-year-old victims was last reported to be in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
Berks Area News
-
Police seek public's help in case of body found in alley
The death of a man whose body was found in an alley in Reading earlier this month now appears to be suspicious.Read More »
- Law officers "Race Against Crime"
- Go Go Gadget to open Reading's Downtown Alive series
- PHOTOS: Crime Alert Berks Race Against Crime 2018
- Berks coroner seeking Reading man's next of kin
- 'Companion dog' offers aid to crime victims, witnesses
- Carpenter shares up $3.11 after fiscal 2018 3Q report
Latest From The Newsroom
- New York Giants draft Barkley second overall
- Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars crowns a new winner
- Shooting in Allentown wounds one
- 71-year-old shot multiple times in Polk Township
- Cosby accusers celebrate justice after jurors release guilty verdict
- Jefferson man after car slams into home: 'People, slow down'
- Updated Quakertown school board vice president addresses criminal background
- Teachers: soft touch approach to discipline backfiring
- Transportation Improvement Plan calls for $534 million
- East Allen, developer settle on height restriction