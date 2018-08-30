Jury deliberating in bribery trial of former Reading mayor

READING, Pa. - The fate of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer is now in the hands of the jury that has spent nearly the last two weeks listening to testimony in his federal bribery trial.

Judge Juan Sanchez charged the jurors around 2 p.m. Thursday, asking them to decide whether former Spencer is guilty or not of nine charges of bribery, one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

The day started with closing arguments from both sides. Prosecutors began by saying the people are entitled to a government free of corruption and that elected officials should serve the people, but Spencer was serving himself.

They said Spencer tried to insulate himself from the conspiracies going on around him, but that recordings and text messages prove that he was still involved in pay-to-play politics.

Then, Spencer's attorney, Geoff Johnson, got to make his final arguments. He told the jury that the government's case is like the Titanic. It may seem amazing because of the effort put into it, but it has flaws -- flaws that fail to prove Spencer's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Johnson's main points were that there's no evidence that the one-term mayor pocketed any of the money and that his client wasn't seeking a higher office; he was just wanted to serve as mayor of the city he's lived in his whole life.

In rebuttal, prosecutors said Spencer never said "no" to campaign workers Sam Ruchlewicz or Mike Fleck, who were each wearing a wire for the FBI, recording when they discussed any pay-to-play conspiracies.

Spencer is accused of trading city contracts for campaign donations and bribing a former city council President Francis Acosta to try and repeal the city's anti-pay-to-play ordinance.

Prosecutors allege that Spencer made it clear to donors he would withhold official action from individuals and businesses that didn't provide satisfactory campaign contributions for his 2015 re-election effort

Spencer testified earlier this week, however, that "I never promised anything" and "did not keep score" of those contributing to his campaigns.

Spencer, a Democrat who took office in 2012, lost the 2015 primary to current mayor Wally Scott.