KISS superfan surprised by special gift

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Kimberly Cassler knows what he likes.

"I like music," Cassler said. "I wouldn't even need a TV 'cuz I would sit and listen to the radio or the stereo or whatever."

And there's one group in particular that Kim has enjoyed for decades-KISS.

"Gene Simmons," said Cassler. "I liked 'Destroyer". That was the good one. That was the one I liked."

KISS is known for celebrating the good times, but for Cassler, who stays at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation in Exeter Township, things haven't always been so good.

"I had a drinking problem," Cassler said. "I was an alcoholic."

After nearly two years at the center, even more than the music of KISS, it's been a friend named Chris who has really helped Kim.

"I know Chris ever since I been here," said Cassler. "We talk about music all the time."

"We're such good friends and we both love everything they've done," said Christopher Stein, Director of Housekeeping at the facility.

"It's going to be a great night just to spend it with him and have a good time."

That "great night" Chris is talking about is Friday's KISS concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It's a stop on KISS' End of the Road World Tour, which is billed as the band's final tour ever.

Staff members surprised Kim with tickets to the show, and donated transportation from Select Ambulance.

"It's gonna be fun," said Cassler. "Gonna be exciting."

Thanks to a friendship formed around the band KISS, turns out it's a smile that says something no song could.

"Knowing where he's come from," said Stein. "Knowing in the last two years, the progress that he's made, the relationship we have. That smile made it all worth it."