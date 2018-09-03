Klinger's golf tournament, auction raise $13K for CHOP

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Klinger's Pubs' annual Labor Day weekend golf tournament has come and gone, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is once again the big winner.

The eighth annual outing and sports memorabilia auction, held Sunday at Rich Maiden Golf Course near Fleetwood, raised more than $13,000 for CHOP, Klinger's announced on Facebook on Monday.

"We want to thank all the people that participated in, donated to or helped with yesterday's event."

Several teams competed in the four-player scramble, which preceded the auction of more than a dozen autographed items, including some signed by Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies players past and present.

Up for bid were a football helmet autographed by NFL Hall of Fame player Brian Dawkins, a signed and framed version of Jason Kelce's Super Bowl LII parade speech, a Flyers jersey autographed by NHL Hall of Fame goaltender Bernie Parent, and a baseball bat signed by John Kruk.

The golf tournament is one of two main fundraisers Klinger's organizes each year in support of CHOP. The other is a St. Patrick's Day breakfast, which is served up free in exchange for donations.

The Klinger family's longstanding relationship with CHOP resulted from two years of treatment Nicholas Klinger received before he lost his battle with cancer at the age of 5.