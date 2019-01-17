Berks

Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A barbershop in Kutztown is getting national attention and not just for its haircuts.

A great haircut cut can be attention grabbing, and so can a good story. That's what lies at the heart of City Cuts Barbershop in Kutztown and its ongoing initiative to put good stories in kids' hands in an effort to build confidence.

"We have kids who come in and want to read no problem, but it's the shy kids that will make a little bit of a difference in their lives," said Jon Escueta, owner of City Cuts Barber Shop. 

69 News first told you about the initiative in December of 2017, but recently, it started to get renewed attention.

"Before the new year, it was like 200,000 hits on Facebook. Out of no where it took on a life of its own and now we are averaging a million views," Escueta said. 

He said his idea didn't come from giving kids haircuts, but rather coaching them on the basketball court.

"We had to pick one out of the group and made him speak to the team by themselves. It helped tremendously because they started communicating toward the end of the season," Escueta said. 

Now, he's even getting authors to join his team.

"A lot of authors that wrote children's books want to have their books in here and be a part of it," he said.

Escueta is hoping his story will spread not just to those who seek it, but also to other barber shops in the country.

"A lot more people, especially the barbershops in the city, I hope they adopt the program. I think it can help tremendously," he said.

