Kutztown University celebrates diversity on campus
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Kutztown University is celebrating diversity on campus.
Students, staff and KU President Kenneth Hawkinson gathered Thursday for Unity Day.
Speakers shared the importance of recognizing the different races, cultures and backgrounds on campus.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial
The jury in Vaughn Spencer's federal bribery trial has found the former Reading mayor guilty of all charges in a case of pay-to-play politics that rocked City Hall.Read More »
- Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict
- Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws
- Man's cross-country ride to help Children of Fallen Patriots
- Kutztown University celebrates diversity on campus
- Parking restrictions to be enforced near ICE center in Berks
- Gibraltar Road bridge over Schuylkill reopens after rehab
Latest From The Newsroom
- Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial
- Updated Easton student athletes read to elementary kids
- Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds
- Probation officer ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks
- Updated Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict
- Updated LVPC discusses state solar plan
- Flood cleanup helpline to close
- Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
- Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws
- Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley