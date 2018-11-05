Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings

Related Stories Police investigate vandalism at Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University police have identified the individual who spray painted Satanic symbols and other images on Kutztown University's campus buildings

The Kutztown University Department of Public Safety and Police Services found the individual.

Officers and investigators acted off information received from Berks County Crime Alert.

The individual is facing charges of institutional vandalism, desecration and theft or sale of venerated objects.

The individual's name will be released when charges are filed later this week.