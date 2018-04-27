Law officers "Race Against Crime"
Go-kart race a way of giving back to officers
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police officers spend some of their time catching speeders.
On Thursday, they got to be the speeders, but in go-karts, and it all went to a good cause.
More than 70 officers took part in the fourth annual Race Against Crime, held at Slick Willy's Karts and Eats in Wyomissing.
Crime Alert Berks County organized the race as a way to give back to officers who keep communities safe.
Berks County Deputy Sheriff Damion Ditizio won the race. He received a $1,000 check, which he donated to the Kyle Pagerly Memorial Fund.
