Lawsuit filed against Honeywell in fatal natural gas home explosion

Courtesy Lancaster Twp. Fire Dept.

PHILADELPHIA - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of a 2017 gas explosion that destroyed a Lancaster County home, killed one utility worker and injured two others.

Richard Bouder, 54, of East Lampeter Township, was the utility worker checking out a reported gas odor at a house on Springdale Lane in Manor Township when the house exploded.

Bouder's wife filed the lawsuit against Honeywell International and other defendants. Ross Feller Casey, LLP, filed the lawsuit on her behalf.

The lawsuit claims for product liability of Honeywell's Permalock mechanical tapping tee that connects natural gas lines to homes.

The suit alleges that Honeywell defectively designed the tee and sold it to consumers without sufficient warnings or instructions for installation.

According to the lawsuit, the blast occurred because the tapping tee leaked explosive levels of gas that destroyed the home and killed Bouder.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges Honeywell was aware of the defects that were responsible for at least two prior explosions from gas leaks, including one involving a fatality.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against Honeywell in relation to Boulder's death.

PPL Corporation, PPL Electric Utilities Corporation and the company that installed the tapping tee are also named as defendants.