LedgeRock set for first course renovation since 2006 opening

By:

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 01:29 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 01:29 PM EDT

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A pair of golf experts are teaming up to lead one of Berks County's private golf clubs through its first major renovation.

LedgeRock Golf Club in Cumru Township, near Mohnton, announced Tuesday that Wilson High School graduate Zach Halvonik has returned to assume the role of the club's head golf professional.

"I caddied at LedgeRock a few times when I was in middle school. Back then, I never realized I would be leading the LedgeRock golf operation one day," said Halvonik, who previously served in the same role at Bristol Harbour Lodge & Golf Club in Canandaigua, New York.

Jones and his team will be joined by the firm of famed golf course architecht Rees Jones, who designed the original course, taking LedgeRock through its first major course renovation since it opened for play in 2006.

They'll begin this year by focusing their attention on two holes — the downhill, par-3 10th and the uphill, par-4 17th — with plans to adjust other holes going forward.

"Every golf course needs to be reevaluated from time to time," Jones said. "At 17, we are taking out the cross bunker to make the hole more playable for every caliber player. On hole # 10, we are building more tee locations to create more shot variety on a daily basis."

The 10th will be equipped with an array of new tee locations, allowing this single hole to play from as many as six new angles and elevations.

Jones' design associate, Bryce Swanson, will direct the renovation on site.

"The club deserves credit for taking the initiative here," Swanson said. "They've demonstrated a real sophisticated vision for LedgeRock. We relish the opportunity to complete that vision with the renovation of these two holes."

LedgeRock's leaders said their forward thinking has allowed the club to thrive and carry forward such projects, while others have been forced to close or go public. In Berks County, a dozen golf properties have closed over the past decade, according to Gerry Heller, LedgeRock's general manager.

"Two quite prominent private clubs in Harrisburg also closed their doors recently and a number of those players have come to play their golf here," said Heller, who joined LedgeRock in 2017. "I could cite a dozen similar examples. It's terrible to see all these closures, but it has helped us evolve and grow as a club, strategically."

"The club has adjusted to what is a new, broader market," Halvonik added, "one that really extends past Harrisburg, north of Reading, south to Lancaster and all the way into the western Main Line suburbs."

