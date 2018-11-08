Berks

Local analyst on results of midterm elections

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:44 PM EST

READING, Pa. - Berks County saw a record turnout for a midterm election, and turnout was high across the nation with control of Congress on the line.

Ever since the 2016 presidential election, Democrats had been hoping for a blue wave in the midterms.

"Americans want to put an end to unchecked GOP control of Washington," House Minority Leader, Democrat Nancy Pelosi said.

While the Democrats did take the majority in the House, the GOP still controls the Senate. Some races remain too close to call.

"The Democrats, who had great plans for a great victory, they picked up a seat here, a seat there, they essentially nickel and dimed their way into control of the House," Alvernia University political professor Tim Blessing said.

Blessing says this election didn't bring a true "blue wave,"  locally or nationally.

"The Democratic party, by normal standards, underperformed," Blessing said. "… Here in PA they thought they might pick up as many as six or seven seats. They picked up three."

President Donald Trump credited his leadership and work on the campaign trail for the GOP's performance.

"I think I'm a great leader, and I love our country," Trump said.

Democratic leaders still contend this overall shift in the House is significant, and it creates opportunities for both parties to work together.

"We will strive for bipartisanship. We believe that we have the responsibility to seek common ground," Pelosi said.

"I really believe that we have a chance to get along very well with the Democrats. And if that's the case, we can do a tremendous amount of legislation and get it approved," Trump said.

Under the new congressional map, Pennsylvania will have nine Republican and nine Democratic representatives.

