Local comic book fans react to Stan Lee's death

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Whatever brought you into the unique world of superheroes and comics, it's no doubt, you've read stories that include characters he created.

"I'll be honest, it was Saturday morning cartoons," Michael Seay, owner of The Vault Comics & Games, said.

The man who left a strong storytelling stamp on the genre is Stan Lee.

"He did so much for this industry," Max Hioneisen, owner of Symbiote Collectables in West Reading, said. "He all but helped create it."

Now his story has come to a close, at the age of 95.

"It’s the passing of an icon," Seay said.

An icon who created iconic Marvel characters.

"Spider-man. Thor. Iron Man," Hioneisen explained.

One West Reading comic shop owner has a special piece of memorabilia signed by Stan.

"It's one of the holographic photos of Spider-man," Hioneisen said.

There's much to consider when it comes to the legacy of Stan Lee but many hope that future generations truly realize his impact on both pop culture and history itself.

"I hope that people will get out and read his comics because they're amazing and part of history," Seay said.

Stan Lee's is a story that will live on in the pages of colorful comic books and countless creations on the big screen.

Now millions of fans are holding on to characters they feel like they know so well and they have one message for the man behind it all.

"I would definitely say thank you for all your work and I want to shake your hand," Max Stubenrauch said.