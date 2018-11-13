Local Red Cross to help with California wildfires
READING, Pa. - More than two dozen people have died, thousands of homes and other buildings have been damaged, and thousands more could be destroyed as wildfires continue to burn in California.
"It is really a fast moving and dangerous fire, " Adrian Grieve, executive director of the American Red Cross Tri-County Chapter, said. "Really just a large scale devastating disaster in a very busy area, homes are very close together in this community."
Next week, Grieve plans on traveling to California to help volunteers and organizations at the sites of these historic fires.
"California has had a lot of wildfires. This one in particular, in the northern part of California, is on track to be one of the worst that they've ever had," Grieve said.
Officials say these fires have already spread across nearly 200,000 acres.
"We're used to seeing floods, tornadoes, those can be devastating, but usually on more of a smaller scale, not quite as widespread," Grieve said.
Grieve also attributed the widespread fires to the strong Santa Ana winds on the West Coast.
"The smallest spark can be blown into somebody's home and set the roof on fire, and the structures are gone within minutes," Grieve said.
Grieve says at least three other people from surrounding areas will also be helping with the relief efforts, but because many locals are still decompressing from recent East Coast disasters, including hurricane response, no one else from Berks County can go just yet. That's why the Tri-County chapter of the Red Cross is always in need of more volunteers.
"A lot of our folks have been out and they need to recharge their own batteries before going out again, but we fully expect to send more people out," Grieve said.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact their local Red Cross chapter to sign up for a training course. To provide immediate assistance, Red Cross officials say donations are also greatly appreciated. To donate $10 via text, send the message "CAwildfires" to 90999.
