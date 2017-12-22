Longtime Kutztown University spokesman promoted to VP role

69 News

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A man who has served in several roles over his 25-year career at Kutztown University has been promoted to a new position.

Matt Santos has been named KU's vice president of communications, marketing, and external affairs, the university's president, Kenneth Hawkinson, announced Friday.

"Matt's institutional knowledge and experience makes him an invaluable asset to KU," Hawkinson said. "I look forward to his continued success and leadership at Kutztown University."

Santos, who has served as the director of university relations since 2007, will now be responsible for the overall guidance of a diverse division that encompasses university relations, university marketing, conference services, intercollegiate athletics, sports medicine, KU Presents!, Kutztown University Radio, recreational services, and the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center.

Santos has held the job in an interim role since the retirement of John Green, associate vice president, on July 28.

"I am truly excited about the opportunity to advance my career in higher education, while continuing to give back to the institution that I have been proud to serve for the past quarter century," Santos said. "Kutztown University is a special place, and has, and will continue to, make a difference in the lives of its students for many years to come."

Santos, a native of Scranton, began his career with KU in 1992 as the sports information director for athletics. He was promoted in 1998 to director of athletic advancement before being promoted to assistant director of university relations in 2006.

"Matt has been a wonderfully dedicated member of the KU family for more than 25 years," said Dr. Warren Hilton, vice president, enrollment management and student affairs, and chair of the search committee. "During his time here, he has demonstrated his capacity as a successful leader and gained a wide variety of experience that will serve the university well in his new role."

Santos, who also serves as the radio voice of Golden Bear football, is credited with the creation of the school's current mascot, Avalanche the Golden Bear, in 2005. He also chaired the KU's sesquicentennial celebration in 2016.