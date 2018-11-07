Maidencreek Twp. woman charged for taking drugs from hospital

READING, Pa. - A Maidencreek Township woman is facing charges for taking drugs from Reading Hospital.

According to court paperwork, Jacqueline Rothermel, 34, who is a registered nurse, dispensed controlled substances for patients and documented that she wasted them.

Then, she would document that she wasted the controlled substance for a second time. Later, she would take out the same controlled substance for the same patient she had documented that she previously wasted, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Additionally, Rothermel documented administering pain medication to patients that were not assigned as her patients.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10. Rothermel is free on non-monetary bail.