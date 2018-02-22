Man accused of embezzling more than $400K from employer
30-year employee freed on $50K bail
WEST READING, Pa. - A longtime employee at a business in Berks County embezzled more than $400,000, according to police.
Kerry Dunn stole the money from C&S Medical Supply on Penn Avenue in West Reading over a 10-year period, authorities said.
Dunn, 56, of Spring Township, worked at the company for nearly 30 years. He's free on $50,000 bail.
