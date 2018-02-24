Man arrested for domestic violence assault in Fleetwood

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A man was arrested in Berks County Saturday after a domestic dispute, according to the Fleetwood Police Department.

Mathew Steven Boyer was arrested in Fleetwood for domestic violence assault after a verbal argument between Boyer and his girlfriend escalated into a physical situation in which the female and another male were assaulted or received an injury while trying to run from Boyer.

While police were searching Boyer during the arrest they discovered heroin in his possession.

Boyer was transported to Berks County Central Processing and charged with simple assault, harassment,criminal mischief and drug violation charges.

The victims did not request any medical treatment.