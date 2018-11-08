Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Cumru Township Police responded to an armed robbery Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Fawn Drive in Cumru Township around 3:40 p.m.

A man had arrived at his residence and observed a gray, newer model Dodge Dart parked in the driveway, according to a release form the Township of Cumru Bureau of Police. The victim became aware he was interrupting a burglary of his own home.

The man picked up an axe and approached the vehicle where he was confronted by a Hispanic female in her late teens or early 20s sitting in the driver's seat of the car.

According to the release, she pointed a gun at the victim and told him to walk away. The victim complied with her commands and returned to his vehicle where his children were inside.

Two other suspects exited the residence, entered the Dodge Dart and fled the area. The vehicle was last seen on Pheasant Drive.

A second female suspect was described as being in her late teens to early twenties with dark hair, a thin build and wearing dark sweatpants with a hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect was described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male, tall with a thin build in his early 20s. The man was wearing dark sweatpants, a dark hooded sweatshirt anda dark knit hat with a gray pom pom on top.

The suspects stole handguns, jewelry, luxury watches and an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595. To report information anonymously, contact Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.

69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org .