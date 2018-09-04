Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man who served as the treasurer for two high school sports boosters organizations stands accused of pocketing the groups' money for his own use.

Exeter Township police on Tuesday announced charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies, against Erick A. Hardwick.

Hardwick, police said, transferred $8,112.75 from the bank account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Soccer Association and $3,838.74 from the account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Volleyball Boosters Association to his personal and business account.

Investigators said members of the two organizations tipped them off to the alleged theft in February.

Hardwick, 37, of Exeter Township, was freed on $50,000 unsecured bail.