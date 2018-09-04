Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
Nearly $12,000 taken by treasurer, police say
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man who served as the treasurer for two high school sports boosters organizations stands accused of pocketing the groups' money for his own use.
Exeter Township police on Tuesday announced charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies, against Erick A. Hardwick.
Hardwick, police said, transferred $8,112.75 from the bank account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Soccer Association and $3,838.74 from the account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Volleyball Boosters Association to his personal and business account.
Investigators said members of the two organizations tipped them off to the alleged theft in February.
Hardwick, 37, of Exeter Township, was freed on $50,000 unsecured bail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
The Reading Public Museum has earned the distinction of becoming Berks County's first destination and Pennsylvania's first museum to be designated as a Certified Autism Center.Read More »
- Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
- Cleanup continues following flash floods in Sinking Spring
- A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend
- Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks
- Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks
- Klinger's golf tournament, auction raise $13K for CHOP
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Updated Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Updated Police allege Berks man tried to grab officer's gun at PPL Center concert
- Updated Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat
- Updated Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33
- Updated Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
- Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
- Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
- Life Lessons: Win your insurance appeal
- Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years