Man charged in theft of gas station cash register 69 News 69 News 69 News 69 News

Police have identified a suspect in a series of Berks County robberies.

Brandon Michael Bell, 46, is believed to have been involved in at least three robberies in which he stole a whole or some parts of a cash register.

Police were looking for Bell, who has black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Bell is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle is a green 1996 Ford F-150 with the license plate ZJK9095.

He is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Police said the suspect entered the Sunoco gas station on Pricetown Road in Alsace Township Saturday at 9:31 p.m.

The suspect took the register and then fled on foot.

Bell is suspected in two other robberies in Reading and Maidencreek Township.

The latest theft happened Tuesday morning at a Turkey Hill in Maidencreek Township where a man took cash and scuffled with a customer.

Anyone who comes in contact with Bell should exercise extreme caution and notify the police immediately.