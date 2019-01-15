Berks

Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 07:47 PM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 07:47 PM EST

READING, Pa. - A man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a November Reading fatal shooting, city police said Monday.

Thomas Putt has been charged with aggravated assault and related charges for his role in the shooting.

Reading police said 21-year-old Jason Nieves was shot several times in the Nov. 2 shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers responded to the area of South 11th and Chestnut streets just after 11 p.m.

Investigators said Nieves was involved in an altercation with two others before the shooting. The individuals in the dispute knew Nieves, police say. 

Police said Putt punched Nieves about the head and the body at least sixteen times, while an unidentified male held a firearm.

During the assault the unidentified male pistol whipped Nieves about his head.

Putt and the unidentified male then began to walk away. The unidentified male then fired multiple shots at Nieves, causing him to fall to the ground.

Please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913, with any information as to Thomas Putt’s whereabouts.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:00 AM

  • 0 mph
  • -6°
  • 92%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Albright College to 'right-size' tuition
Zach DeWever/69 News

Albright College to 'right-size' tuition

Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges

Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges

Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home
69 News

Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home

Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222
69 News

Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

Police go above and beyond to help partially blind man who had wheelchair stolen

Police go above and beyond to help partially blind man who had wheelchair stolen

Berks County Eagles fans hoping team marches over Saints

Berks County Eagles fans hoping team marches over Saints

Man's wheelchair stolen, police secure him a replacement chair
69 News

Man's wheelchair stolen, police secure him a replacement chair

Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam

Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam

Police searching for person they say stole cash register at gas station
69 News

Police searching for person they say stole cash register at gas station

Clothing Closet serves Berks County residents in need

Clothing Closet serves Berks County residents in need

Bear Creek Mountain reopens for skiing after warm, wet start to winter

Bear Creek Mountain reopens for skiing after warm, wet start to winter

2 suspected of using fake money to buy gift cards in Berks County
69 News

2 suspected of using fake money to buy gift cards in Berks County

Man injured in Heidelberg Township crash

Man injured in Heidelberg Township crash

Berks County Redner's debuts same-day delivery

Berks County Redner's debuts same-day delivery

PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer

PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer

Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president

Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president

City council vice president remembered in death as a fighter for his constituents

City council vice president remembered in death as a fighter for his constituents

Berks business owners meet for annual 'commissioners update'
69 News

Berks business owners meet for annual 'commissioners update'

NYPD back at Berks landfill on Friday in search for missing man
69 News

NYPD back at Berks landfill on Friday in search for missing man

Reading mayor proposes rotating fire hydrants to make more parking
69 News

Reading mayor proposes rotating fire hydrants to make more parking

Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko dies

Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko dies

Pottstown Hospital employees donated $20,000 in 2018 to charities

Pottstown Hospital employees donated $20,000 in 2018 to charities

2 tractor trailers crash, close Route 222 in Lancaster County
69 News

2 tractor trailers crash, close Route 222 in Lancaster County

Tractor trailer catches on fire on Route 222 in Ontelaunee Twp.
Jeff DePalma

Tractor trailer catches on fire on Route 222 in Ontelaunee Twp.

Berks families take part in exhibits, demos at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Berks families take part in exhibits, demos at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Firefighters call on state for help with I-78 crash responses

Firefighters call on state for help with I-78 crash responses

NYPD resumes search of Berks landfill related to possible homicide
69 News

NYPD resumes search of Berks landfill related to possible homicide

Learning to live on 3 legs: Injured pup has leg amputated
69 News

Learning to live on 3 legs: Injured pup has leg amputated

Police investigate death of Ephrata woman at ATV park as a homicide
69 News

Police investigate death of Ephrata woman at ATV park as a homicide

Police respond to shooting in Douglass Township
Thinkstock

Police respond to shooting in Douglass Township

Fire damages home in Upper Pottsgrove Township
69 News

Fire damages home in Upper Pottsgrove Township

Penn State Berks innovation hub to open in Goggleworks
69 News

Penn State Berks innovation hub to open in Goggleworks

Kutztown University signs agreement with HACC

Kutztown University signs agreement with HACC

Berks Commissioners approve the purchase of new voting system
69 News

Berks Commissioners approve the purchase of new voting system

New brew to raise money for Reading statue at Fire + Ice Fest
69 News

New brew to raise money for Reading statue at Fire + Ice Fest

Royals keep pace with 2nd place Thunder with win

Royals keep pace with 2nd place Thunder with win

Albright College receives permit to research hemp

Albright College receives permit to research hemp

Colder weather leads to surge in heater repairs

Colder weather leads to surge in heater repairs

3 arrested in Berks prescription drug ring
69 News

3 arrested in Berks prescription drug ring

Conrad Weiser students make chili for Blankets of Hope organization
69 News

Conrad Weiser students make chili for Blankets of Hope organization

One Tank Trip: Perry Indoor Golf and More
69 News

One Tank Trip: Perry Indoor Golf and More

State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign
69 News

State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign

Flu activity reports see spike as season progresses
69 News

Flu activity reports see spike as season progresses

Charges upgraded against Pottstown man in connection with fatal stabbing
69 News

Charges upgraded against Pottstown man in connection with fatal stabbing

Albright receives permit to research and grow industrial hemp
Zach DeWever/69 News

Albright receives permit to research and grow industrial hemp

Reading Symphony Orchestra to hold 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' live event

Reading Symphony Orchestra to hold 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' live event

Robesonia borough to withdraw from Western Berks Police Department
69 News

Robesonia borough to withdraw from Western Berks Police Department

Berks Humane Society to hold dog-bone pretzel fundraiser
69 News

Berks Humane Society to hold dog-bone pretzel fundraiser

Man dies from injuries in Route 222 crash
69 News

Man dies from injuries in Route 222 crash