Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
READING, Pa. - A man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a November Reading fatal shooting, city police said Monday.
Thomas Putt has been charged with aggravated assault and related charges for his role in the shooting.
Reading police said 21-year-old Jason Nieves was shot several times in the Nov. 2 shooting.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Officers responded to the area of South 11th and Chestnut streets just after 11 p.m.
Investigators said Nieves was involved in an altercation with two others before the shooting. The individuals in the dispute knew Nieves, police say.
Police said Putt punched Nieves about the head and the body at least sixteen times, while an unidentified male held a firearm.
During the assault the unidentified male pistol whipped Nieves about his head.
Putt and the unidentified male then began to walk away. The unidentified male then fired multiple shots at Nieves, causing him to fall to the ground.
Please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913, with any information as to Thomas Putt’s whereabouts.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
Exeter Township Supervisors talked about a traffic project at the intersection of Gibraltar and Shelbourne roads that is tentatively scheduled for 2020 during their Monday meeting.Read More »
- Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
- Food banks watching shutdown closely
- Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
- Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
- TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations
- Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
- Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital
- Updated Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction