Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault

READING, Pa. - A man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a November Reading fatal shooting, city police said Monday.

Thomas Putt has been charged with aggravated assault and related charges for his role in the shooting.

Reading police said 21-year-old Jason Nieves was shot several times in the Nov. 2 shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers responded to the area of South 11th and Chestnut streets just after 11 p.m.

Investigators said Nieves was involved in an altercation with two others before the shooting. The individuals in the dispute knew Nieves, police say.

Police said Putt punched Nieves about the head and the body at least sixteen times, while an unidentified male held a firearm.

During the assault the unidentified male pistol whipped Nieves about his head.

Putt and the unidentified male then began to walk away. The unidentified male then fired multiple shots at Nieves, causing him to fall to the ground.

Please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913, with any information as to Thomas Putt’s whereabouts.