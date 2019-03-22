Topton man, 23, dies after car hits tree in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A crash in Berks County has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man from Topton.

Donavan Gieringer was driving on West State Street a few minutes before midnight Thursday, when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Forrest Road, according to police.

Gieringer was ejected from the car and later died of his injuries at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, police said.

He was the only person involved in the crash.