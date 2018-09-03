Man dies after motorcycle crash on Route 222 in Spring

Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. - A Lancaster County man has died of injuries he suffered in the crash of his motorcycle on Route 222 in Berks County.

Blaine K. Yates, 26, of Manheim, died of a traumatic brain injury at Reading Hospital, where he was taken after the crash near the Penn Avenue interchange in Spring Township last Thursday night, according to the coroner.

Police said speed played a factor in the crash.