Man faces charges for allegedly taking 'upskirt' photos of women
Criminal charges were recently filed against Eric Milus for taking pictures up the skirts of 31 girls and women across multiple counties. Police say the one victim from Berks was just 15-years-old.
"I am just shocked, and I just think it's a violation of my privacy," said Alicia Ndendy of Exeter. "And other women's bodies."
Milus has surrendered after police say he used his iPhone to take pictures up the skirts of 31 women and girls.
"It's sad we have somebody like this preying on innocent female victims," said Sergeant Harold Shenk from the Berks County Detectives Office.
Police say a witness saw Milus take "upskirt" photos of an unsuspecting woman at the Lowe's in Sinking Spring this past June. This witness, and others, detained him until police arrived.
"I think the courage is commendable for these people to stop this guy before he victimizes anybody else," Shenk said.
After being confronted, authorities say Milus admitted to taking these photos.
Investigators later found that he had taken dozens of similar photos at locations across the region, but mostly in Berks leaving many locals both frightened and angry.
"I would say that's completely terrible," Sarah Brzostek said.
"It's just so scary that you can't even go shopping anymore, people just trying to take pictures of you," said Carol Ruiz.
Milus was released Friday on $50,000 unsecured bail.
So far, police have identified three of the victims...all of them from Berks County.
They plan on offering counseling services to any of these victims.
"Many of these victims maybe don't realize they've been victimized at this time," Shenk said. "Thank God it came to a halt back in June."
Police encourage anyone who may have been victimized or who knows any victims to call the Berks County Police Department.
