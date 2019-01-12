Man injured in Heidelberg Township crash

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Heidelberg Township.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Bunkerhill Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash scattered wood and other debris into a field.

Officials also said some power lines were knocked down.

That left some area residents without power, but according to the PPL website power has been restored.