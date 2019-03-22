Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - A young man was killed in a crash on Route 222 in Berks County overnight.

The man was driving north on 222, near Route 73, in Maidencreek Township shortly after midnight Friday, when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the car, a young man from Cumberland County, was killed, police said. His name has not been released.

The truck driver went to the hospital for treatment of minor head injuries, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe weather played a role in the crash. Route 222 was closed for several hours overnight.