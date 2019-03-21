Berks

Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting, carjacking in Reading

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 05:35 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 05:35 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - A Reading man could spend up to 15 years behind bars for his role in a shooting and carjacking in the city.

Tai-Mare Mercado pleaded guilty in Berks County court to charges of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced to 7-1/2 to 15 years in state prison. His incarceration will be followed by five years' probation.

Mercado was initially charged with attempted homicide and robbery when he was arrested in 2017.

Police said Mercado shot another man in the area of North Front and Greenwich streets, crashed his SUV in an attempt to get away, and then forced a motorist to drive him to the Oakbrook area of the city.

The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

