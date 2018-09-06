Man reportedly shot in the leg in Reading
Happened Wednesday night
READING, Pa. - A man was reportedly shot in the leg Wednesday night in Reading.
It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to authorities.
The man has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
A stretch of Schuylkill Avenue was closed while police investigated.
69 News is working to get more details on the story and will have those as soon as they are available.
