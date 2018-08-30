Man's cross-country ride to help Children of Fallen Patriots

READING, Pa. - A Berks County native is on a cross-country mission.

Ryan Lee Gehris is cycling from California to New York. He arrived Thursday afternoon in Reading, where he stopped at the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in City Park to see his grandfather's name on the wall.

Gehris said his family's military background inspired him to turn his trip into a fundraiser for the Children of Fallen Patriots organization.

"And they help with scholarships, educational counseling for young students that have lost their mother or father overseas or in war conflicts or even in military accidents," Gehris said.

Gehris said he named his fundraising campaign "Pedaling for Pattie" after his mother. He's raised more than $2,500, so far.