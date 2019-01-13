Man's wheelchair stolen, police secure him a replacement chair
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County have found a replacement chair after a man's wheelchair was stolen from the front of his house sometime over the weekend.
A wheelchair belonging to an Exeter Township resident was stolen from the front of his home on Orchard View Road.
The resident, who depends on the wheelchair, said he leaves it outside in order to get around. The chair was described as a black "Drive" brand.
Police said they have found a replacement chair for the man.
Anybody with information on the theft can contact police at 610-779-1490 and reference case#19-0169.
