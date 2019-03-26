Man treated for smoke inhalation after fire at apartment building in Reading

READING, Pa. - A fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Reading Monday afternoon.

Cell phone video from neighbors shows flames inside a third-floor apartment as firefighters battled the fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

One man, who lives next door, mistook the strong smell of smoke for something on the stove.

"I was just lying down watching my movies, smoking my hookah and out of nowhere I was smelling that smell," said Juan Ayala, who lives nearby. "I thought it was my mom's cooking."

Juan Ayala and his family, along with multiple other neighbors and tenants, had to leave their homes and watch from across the street.

"I turn around, I see my husband was telling me there's fire in the other building," Sevayra Ayala said. "So I run to the room and I open the window and I see all the fire coming out of the third floor."

Firefighters worked quickly to make sure everyone was out and get the fire under control. Deputy Chief James Stoudt says neighbors helped a man escape the top floor.

"As we got here, the gentleman who was in the third floor rear apartment was being brought out by the neighbors, by residents," Stoudt said. "We stretched an attack line to the fire, knocked the fire down, did a thorough search of the apartment and found no occupants in the apartment."

The man had to go to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. As neighbors watched, they expressed concern for the rest of the homes on the block.

"We all just came downstairs and seen the fire going on,” Ayala explained. “We was like 'Wow, I hope nothing happens to our house, you know?’"

According to the Reading Fire Department, six people needed shelter, which was provided by the Red Cross following the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.