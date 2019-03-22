March against gun violence scheduled for Saturday morning
READING, Pa. - Youth activists in Reading said they are rising up against gun violence in the city. A march is being held in the city Saturday morning. It comes on the heels of a year that saw a surge in homicides in the city.
The violence is something Janeice Burns said can't be ignored.
"We see it all over social media. We do see the news," said Burns.
She said she and her friends have taken notice, and they want to do their part to stop it.
"It should be something that no one ever gets used to," Burns said.
The first march last year called for safer schools in light of school shootings, particularly the Parkland High School shooting in Florida. It drew a crowd of about 1,000.
This year, the focus is violence on the streets. Participants are asked to meet at the corner of South Fifth and Cherry streets at 10 a.m. Saturday The group will then march to City Park.
Burns said while the kids are organizing the event, they also need adults. Reading Mayor Wally Scott agrees.
"I think it's a way to get people focus and make people more involved in things, but in a positive way," said Scott.
Burns said more adults standing by them could help them feel safer and more supported.
"We're young and we shouldn't be worrying about if we are going to be safe walking outside or not," Burns said.
About a half-dozen groups worked together to put this march and rally together. Police will be there blocking off the route as the group marches through the streets.
