Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers

READING, Pa. - Tuesday is Election Day and interest in the midterms is extremely high.

Election officials in Berks County said the number of absentee ballots has doubled compared to four years ago.

The midterm elections could see a record turnout for these types of elections in Berks County.

"Just get out there and vote," said long-time voter Lidie Bonilla.

County election officials say 50 percent of registered voters could hit the polls on Election Day.

"I'm not shocked. I expected this," said long-time voter Gerald Stump.

Bonilla and Stump are avid voters and said the state of politics has a lot of people fired up. Some people are looking for change, others looking to keep the status quo.

"I think everyone should just get out and vote, either way, Democrat, Republican, Independent, go out and vote," said Stump.

Election Services Director Debbie Olivieri says absentee ballots have doubled since the 2014 midterm elections, so getting 50 percent of voters out on Tuesday could very well happen.

"In a presidential (election) we are around 80 percent, so if we get 50 percent out for this type of election that would be more than we've ever received," she said.

Election officials said they haven't taken too many calls with questions about the newly drawn congressional districts. They said calls have generally centered around checking voting registration status and polling locations.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The election offices will have extra phone lines open for questions throughout the day.