Mobile opioid treatment clinic makes stop in Reading

READING, Pa. - An addiction recovery group is taking the fight against opioid abuse to the streets. Positive Recovery Solutions stopped in Reading on Thursday with medication that is said take away opioid cravings.

Generally, the group brings its own mobile clinic, but it set up shop inside the Pennsylvania Counseling Services. The group providing the treatment has been in service since 2014 and travels around Pennsylvania.

Alan Winstead is one of those being helped. He has been fighting for 10 years to beat an opioid addiction. He can't pinpoint why he started using.

"I thought, 'I'm just a born heroin addict,'" he said.

Three overdoses, hospital stays and jail time didn't help him kick the habit.

"I just got out of the hospital and got right back to using the same night," he admitted.

But, he said a medication that suppresses opioid cravings, known as Vivitrol, did. It's administered through a monthly injection.

Winstead and Rashel Bumbaugh are two of the 600 people who receive the treatments from the Washington County-based group.

"Once I started shooting heroin, it was just off to the races then," said Bumbaugh.

Bumbaugh has been clean for two-and-a-half years. She said without the treatment she would have relapsed.

"I've tried methadone before. I've tried suboxone, and I just end up abusing them," she said. "With Vivitrol, you can't abuse it."

Positive Recovery Solutions travels to roughly 25 counties in Pennsylvania. Amanda Cope created the program in 2014.

"Even if a patient chose to use on top of this medication, they would have no euphoric feelings as a result. They would not get high," Cope said.

She said people seeking the treatment generally have a hard time accessing it. That's why her team hits the road to help.

"Honestly, I thought there would be nothing that would make me stop using," said Winstead.

The treatment also used to help those with alcohol addiction. The organization also provides services in Ohio and will soon expand to Kentucky and Florida.