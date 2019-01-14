Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges

69 News

READING, Pa. - Police have arrested a Mohrsville man who is facing charges of sexual child abuse.

Keith Buch, 60, is facing charges of endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

The Berks County Detective's Office conducted an investigation into the assault in October of 2018.

The victim disclosed the sexual assaults took place between January 1998 and January 2004.

Buch admitted to having inappropriate contact with the victim during an interview with detectives.

He surrendered to detectives and his bail was set at $25,000 unsecured. Buch was released pending preliminary hearing.