Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Route 222

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was left seriously injured by a crash on Route 222 in Berks County.

The wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of 222, between the Route 724 and Penn Avenue interchanges, in Spring Township.

The 26-year-old operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, officials said. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Route 222 was closed for about three hours.