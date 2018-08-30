Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A man's been rushed to the hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in eastern Berks County.

The crash happened just after 6 this evening on Benjamin Franklin Highway near Squirrel Hollow Road in Douglass Township.

Witnesses said a motorcyclist became trapped under a pickup truck.

They said police, firefighters, and neighbors worked together to free the man.

The motorcyclist went to Pottstown Hospital.