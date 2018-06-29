New and old faces are 'family' at Kutztown Folk Festival Video

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Before summer starts flying away from us, it's not complete without the Kutztown Folk Festival.

The tradition continues for its 69th year with some newcomers, including the Kutztown-based Allentown and Auburn Railroad, and its large model train display.

"With the railroad being right here in Kutztown, we thought it was a natural," said Festival Director Steve Sharadin. "Folk Festival is about local history, history in general, and certainly the railroad society, they fit that bill to a T."

Also a newcomer this year is the Old Time Plow Boys Club of Kutztown.

"[We] go to different functions and display our antique equipment," said Club Director David Masters. "It's something really old, antique. That's basically what the folk fest is all about."

Returning to the Folk Fest are the Wheaton Arts Volunteer Traveling Glassblowers.

"We come here because we love the people, we love the traditions, and we love to pass along the technique of blowing glass," said group member Tammy Stubbins.

Glassblowers will be carefully cooing up creations, like mugs, in a 2,200 degree furnace. They put up with the heat for the sake of tradition.

"We're family here," said Stubbins. "The other vendors and volunteers that come together and the customers that pass through here, everyone is one big family. It's like a yearly family reunion."

The Kutztown Folk Festival runs June 29 through July 8. Tickets are $14 and children 12 and under are free.