New Lt. Gov. has ties to Berks County

HARRISBURG, Pa. - As Pennsylvania sees a familiar face stay in the governor's office, a new face appears in the lieutenant governor's chair.

Newly sworn-in Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman sits down in the chair for the first time during a one-on-one exclusive interview with 69 News.

"What's the journey been like?" WFMZ's Jim Vasil asked.

"It's been incredibly humbling and gratifying," Fetterman said.

The new lieutenant governor is the former mayor of Braddock in western Pennsylvania. He grew up in York County but his story started in Berks County and he has strong ties to Reading.

"I was born August of 1969 in Reading Hospital," Fetterman said. "I graduated in '91 from Albright College."

Also laden in his roots: many summer days at Schell's Dairy Swirl in Muhlenberg Township.

"Just quintessential Berks and fond memories there. It's incredibly moving to me when I take my own children there, and I was their age and it's surreal to know that 40 years ago I was doing the exact same thing, going to Schell's."

He says he prefers Sheetz over Wawa and has a favorite sandwich shop in Berks, too: V&S Sandwiches.

“The tuna, the cheesesteak – given my choice, that's what I would have right now."

He says he's enjoyed the journey to the office and has a message for Reading, a city he calls one of the great cities of the Commonwealth.

"I would just like the people of Reading to know that they have a friend and an ally, and really a member of their extended family in the lieutenant governor's office," Fetterman said.