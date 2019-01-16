New Lt. Gov. has ties to Berks County
HARRISBURG, Pa. - As Pennsylvania sees a familiar face stay in the governor's office, a new face appears in the lieutenant governor's chair.
Newly sworn-in Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman sits down in the chair for the first time during a one-on-one exclusive interview with 69 News.
"What's the journey been like?" WFMZ's Jim Vasil asked.
"It's been incredibly humbling and gratifying," Fetterman said.
The new lieutenant governor is the former mayor of Braddock in western Pennsylvania. He grew up in York County but his story started in Berks County and he has strong ties to Reading.
"I was born August of 1969 in Reading Hospital," Fetterman said. "I graduated in '91 from Albright College."
Also laden in his roots: many summer days at Schell's Dairy Swirl in Muhlenberg Township.
"Just quintessential Berks and fond memories there. It's incredibly moving to me when I take my own children there, and I was their age and it's surreal to know that 40 years ago I was doing the exact same thing, going to Schell's."
He says he prefers Sheetz over Wawa and has a favorite sandwich shop in Berks, too: V&S Sandwiches.
“The tuna, the cheesesteak – given my choice, that's what I would have right now."
He says he's enjoyed the journey to the office and has a message for Reading, a city he calls one of the great cities of the Commonwealth.
"I would just like the people of Reading to know that they have a friend and an ally, and really a member of their extended family in the lieutenant governor's office," Fetterman said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
New program at Spring Township gym aims to help people with Parkinson's disease
A local gym in Spring Township is aiming to help those battling Parkinson’s disease by offering a workout program called Rock Steady Boxing.Read More »
- Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire
- New Lt. Gov. has ties to Berks County
- RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs
- Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license
- Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
- Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Updated Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- Updated Sands Bethlehem expansion plans include 300-room hotel, possible water park
- Updated Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
- Updated Bethlehem City Council stands up for public education funding
- Updated New program at Spring Township gym aims to help people with Parkinson's disease
- Updated Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire
- New Lt. Gov. has ties to Berks County
- Updated RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs
- Updated Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license