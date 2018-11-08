New voting system coming to Berks County
READING, Pa. - Berks County residents will soon have a new voting system. Thursday morning, Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced that the county is hoping to have a new voting system in place by the 2019 general election.
This decision follows a state mandate that requires all counties to have HAVA-compliant voting systems by the 2020 primary election. Leinbach said Berks County’s voting system is over 30 years old and should be replaced. He said one of the issues is that the current system does not provide a paper trail, which would allow voters to verify their ballot and provide a way to settle a disputed outcome.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt shared information about his trip to Kansas where he checked out one of the certified systems in operation during an actual election. Earlier this year, he went to Tennessee to see the other system the county is considering.
Barnhardt said the next step is to schedule a public meeting before mid-January to review both systems. The plan is to invite the county’s 1,200 poll workers to review the systems on a Friday including how each system is opened up and closed down and how the results tabulated. Then hold a second meeting for the general public the next day.
In other business, Robert Patrizio, the County’s Chief Financial Officer, said he would be introducing the county’s 2019 budget at the next Commissioners’ board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15.
