Norfolk Southern police enforce trespassers in Reading

READING, Pa. - Big behemoth-like freight locomotives lumber through Berks County every day. If you're too close to the tracks, you could get hurt or killed.

"If the wind's blowing in your face, you won't hear them coming," said Hugh McCormack, special agent for Norfolk Southern Police.

Norfolk Southern Rail brought in special agents to crack down on the problem of people crossing railroad tracks in Reading. The company owns about three miles of rail in the city. Officials say 26 people were killed on railroad tracks last year in Pennsylvania and almost a third of those occurred on Norfolk Southern's tracks.

"The numbers are getting higher than we'd like," said McCormack. "So we want to come out today to let the community know that you just can't be walking down the railroad tracks, that it's a crime to be trespassing."

Police issued warnings to people crossing tracks near 7th and Penn and on North 2nd Street off of Buttonwood Street. 69 News saw people routinely cross over the tracks without even looking both ways.

Police have put up no trespassing signs in English and in Spanish, but officers say most people just ignore them. Anyone caught on or near the tracks could be arrested.

"Our biggest thing is think before you cross the railroad tracks," said McCormack.