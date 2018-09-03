Berks

NWS extends Tuesday's heat advisory to include Berks

Heat, humidity to make it feel like 104 degrees

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 03:34 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 03:34 PM EDT

Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer, but the summer-like heat is here to stay, at least for the next few days.

The National Weather Service has extended its heat advisory on Tuesday to include Berks County, with the high heat and humidity combining to make the temperature feel like it's in the triple digits. The advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The actual high temperature forecast for Berks on Tuesday is 93 degrees, just one degree shy of the record of 94, which was set in 2008.

Factor in the high humidity, and it will feel as high as 104 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

We can't expect to see much relief come Wednesday, when the temperature is forecast to top out at 92 degrees. The humidity, however, will make it feel more like 103.

Our last day of temperatures in the 90s this week is forecast to be Thursday, with a high temperature of 92. Friday's temperature is expected to top out at only 80 degrees.

